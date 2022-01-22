Bokf Na Invests $1.73 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

MOS opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

