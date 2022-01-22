Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE PINS opened at $29.45 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,340 shares of company stock valued at $15,803,874. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

