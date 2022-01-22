Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 10,465 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

