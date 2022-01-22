Bokf Na Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTN opened at $279.16 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

