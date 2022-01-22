Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 773.7 days.

BOLIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $39.97 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

