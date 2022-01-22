Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Booking by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,749.04.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,323.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2,321.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

