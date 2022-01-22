Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BOOT opened at $92.93 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $53.57 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boot Barn stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

