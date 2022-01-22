Botty Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average of $123.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

