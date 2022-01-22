Botty Investors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

BBVA stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

