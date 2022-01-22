Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading Down 2.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

