Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,996 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

