Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 28.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

