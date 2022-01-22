Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

