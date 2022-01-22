Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,955 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $58.75 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.