Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 73.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,301 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.