Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.