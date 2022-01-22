Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $8,692,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $63.54 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

