Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $25.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,084,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,956,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 488,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 47,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.