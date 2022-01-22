Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $384,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 113.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 159,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

