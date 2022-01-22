Brokerages Anticipate Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Barclays began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $53.02. 908,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92. Braze has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

