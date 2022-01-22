Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post $29.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.15 million to $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $81.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBIO. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 615,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $204.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

