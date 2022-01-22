Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. 104,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,418. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $918.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

