Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AGS stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

