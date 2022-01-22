Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $228.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

