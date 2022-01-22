Brokerages Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to announce sales of $6.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.95 million and the lowest is $5.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year sales of $9.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.96 million, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $72.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of LICY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 1,897,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,385. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $11,936,000.

