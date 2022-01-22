Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.62). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

MCRB opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.