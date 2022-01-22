Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.38. Syneos Health reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.24. 501,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,962. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.27.

Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

