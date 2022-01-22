Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $48.63

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,575. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

