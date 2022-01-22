Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $143.00

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BL traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. 571,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,800. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after buying an additional 222,384 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

