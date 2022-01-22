Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) PT at $22.25

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 224,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,505. The company has a market cap of $301.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,591 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

