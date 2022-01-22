Brokerages Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) PT at €61.02

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.94 ($69.25).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BN opened at €57.84 ($65.73) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($81.97). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.19.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

