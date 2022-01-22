Brokerages Set DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target at $15.40

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms recently commented on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. DocGo has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

