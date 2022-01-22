Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) PT at $65.33

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BROS opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

