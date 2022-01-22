Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Getlink from €16.20 ($18.41) to €16.00 ($18.18) in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77. Getlink has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

