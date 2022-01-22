Brokerages Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $59.20

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, hitting $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,921. The company has a market cap of $917.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

