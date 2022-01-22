Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price at $36.29

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.