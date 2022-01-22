Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$19.55

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.98. 464,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 167.25%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

