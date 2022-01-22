Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

