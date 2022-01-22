Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $114.44 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 255.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $215,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

