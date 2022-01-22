Brokers Issue Forecasts for Novartis AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novartis’ FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVS. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

