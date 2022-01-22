Brokers Issue Forecasts for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

