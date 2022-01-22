BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:BRP opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BRP Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 120,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 949,445 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

