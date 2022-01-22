BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.79 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002804 BTC on major exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $78.08 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.72 or 0.06826404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.42 or 1.00170437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

