BTIG Research Increases CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $67.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTO. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

CTO stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.73. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 175.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $202,748 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 186,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

