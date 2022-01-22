Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. Buckle has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

