Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.22.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.