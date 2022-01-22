Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($29.55) to €25.00 ($28.41) in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $28.77 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

