BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Short Interest Update

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 709,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after acquiring an additional 262,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,869,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,349,000 after buying an additional 188,450 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,148,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

