Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN) dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.75). Approximately 3,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £14.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

