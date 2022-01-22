California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Coupa Software worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $126.83 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.10.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

